WPL 2026: Harleen Deol's inning against Mumbai was a statement from her, says Deep Dasgupta

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta, labeled Harleen Deol’s measured 64 as “not just an innings, but as a statement” as UP Warriorz registered their first win of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 with a composed chase against Mumbai Indians.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s Match Centre Live, Dasgupta hailed Deol’s knock as a defining response, coming just a day after she was controversially retired out in the previous game.

UP Warriorz produced a disciplined all-round performance to beat Mumbai Indians, first restricting them to 161 for 5 and then overhauling the target with 11 balls to spare. The bowlers laid the foundation with a controlled effort, applying pressure through the innings and never allowing Mumbai to break free.

At the centre of the chase was Deol, who struck a fluent 64 off 39 balls, anchoring the innings with poise and authority. Her timing, particularly through the off-side, stood out as she paced the chase intelligently and ensured there were no late stumbles.

“Twenty-four hours makes a huge difference. Harleen Deol’s knock of 64 runs against Mumbai Indians showed that,” Dasgupta said. “After being retired out by UP Warriorz’s head coach Abhishek Nayar last night against Delhi Capitals, this innings showed her hunger. It was phenomenal. It was a sublime piece of batting. Usually, after something like that, a player gets angry and tries to hit every ball for four or six. But Harleen did not play a single shot in anger. Every shot was beautifully timed and elegant. It was not just an innings, it was a statement.”

Dasgupta also underlined the broader significance of the win for UP Warriorz, who had been searching for momentum early in the season. “You never want to see teams not reach their potential. UP Warriorz have great potential with talented players. It has been about a new coach in Abhishek Nayar and a new captain in Meg Lanning finding the best way to bring them together,” he said.

“Now, Meg Lanning has managed that by beating Mumbai Indians. Hopefully, this is just the start for them.”

He added that the simplicity of UP’s approach proved decisive. “They didn’t try anything fancy, just stuck to the basics. They started with seamers and stuck with it. The run chase was clinical. Their fielding was very good. In T20, you don’t want to overcomplicate decisions. UP’s strategy was simple, straight from the playbook, and it worked,” Dasgupta said, suggesting that if the combination is retained, UP Warriorz could become a serious force as the WPL 2026 intensifies.