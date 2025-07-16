WTC Points Table: England Fined, Deducted Points for Slow Over-Rate in Lord’s Test

England has suffered a setback in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) after their win against India in the third Test at Lord’s. Despite the victory, the ICC deducted two points from England for maintaining a slow over-rate, causing them to slip from second to third place in the WTC standings.

The Ben Stokes-led side was also fined 10 percent of their match fee. Match referee Richie Richardson confirmed the penalty, noting that England bowled two overs fewer than required. According to ICC’s Code of Conduct Section 2.22, teams are fined 5% of the match fee for each over short. Additionally, one WTC point is deducted per over bowled late.

Impact on WTC Standings:

England's points reduced from 24 to 22

Points percentage dropped from 66.67% to 61.11%

Sri Lanka has now overtaken England to move to second place with a 66.67% win rate

Australia remains at the top with 100% after winning all three matches so far

India holds the fourth position with a 33.33% points percentage

Captain Ben Stokes accepted the penalty and acknowledged the team’s mistake. The ICC stated that no formal hearing was required, as the team accepted the charge. The on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Sharafudullah Ibne Shahid, along with third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Graham Lloyd, reported the over-rate breach.