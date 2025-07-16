Live
- Kerala HC closes case, MoS Suresh Gopi's film to release tomorrow
- Cricket Returns to Olympics: Full Schedule for LA 2028 T20 Matches Revealed
- Unauthorised schools functioning, action being taken: Maha Minister in Assembly
- WTC Points Table: England Fined, Deducted Points for Slow Over-Rate in Lord’s Test
- Cabinet eases investment rules for NLCIL to fast-track green energy drive
- 'There’s a way to get under his skin a little bit': Healy on England going hard at Gill
- Meta Fixes AI Privacy Bug That Exposed User Chats, Awards ₹8.5 Lakh to Ethical Hacker
- Punjabi TV actress Isha Kaloya to make Hindi fiction debut with show ‘Jhalee Ki Kahani’
- LAT Aerospace has not bought any private jet, I don’t own one either: Deepinder Goyal
- From Laughter to Love, Thrills to Tears—Prime Video’s New Brand Campaign Puts Feelings at the Heart of Streaming
WTC Points Table: England Fined, Deducted Points for Slow Over-Rate in Lord’s Test
England dropped to third in the WTC standings after a slow over-rate in the Lord’s Test vs India.
England has suffered a setback in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) after their win against India in the third Test at Lord’s. Despite the victory, the ICC deducted two points from England for maintaining a slow over-rate, causing them to slip from second to third place in the WTC standings.
The Ben Stokes-led side was also fined 10 percent of their match fee. Match referee Richie Richardson confirmed the penalty, noting that England bowled two overs fewer than required. According to ICC’s Code of Conduct Section 2.22, teams are fined 5% of the match fee for each over short. Additionally, one WTC point is deducted per over bowled late.
Impact on WTC Standings:
England's points reduced from 24 to 22
Points percentage dropped from 66.67% to 61.11%
Sri Lanka has now overtaken England to move to second place with a 66.67% win rate
Australia remains at the top with 100% after winning all three matches so far
India holds the fourth position with a 33.33% points percentage
Captain Ben Stokes accepted the penalty and acknowledged the team’s mistake. The ICC stated that no formal hearing was required, as the team accepted the charge. The on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Sharafudullah Ibne Shahid, along with third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Graham Lloyd, reported the over-rate breach.