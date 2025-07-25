Yash Dayal Faces Rape Allegations: FIRs Filed in Jaipur and Ghaziabad

Indian cricketer Yash Dayal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, is facing serious legal trouble.

A new FIR (police report) has been filed against him in Jaipur, where a young woman has accused him of rape and emotional blackmail over two years. She was 17 years old when the first incident reportedly happened. The case is being handled under the POCSO Act, which protects minors.

According to reports, Yash Dayal promised her help in cricket and allegedly assaulted her in a hotel in Sitapura.

This is the second case against Dayal. Earlier in Ghaziabad, another woman accused him of sexually exploiting her by falsely promising marriage. The Allahabad High Court has given a temporary stay on his arrest in that case.

So far, RCB and BCCI have not commented on the matter.