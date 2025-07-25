Live
- Natural Scar-Healing Remedies Straight From Your Kitchen
- Kamal Haasan makes Parliament debut, deepens DMK-MNM political synergy
- Supreme Court rejects plea to increase Assembly seats in Andhra, Telangana
- Karnataka BJP slams Rahul Gandhi, says refusal to accept electoral defeat leads to baseless theories
- Moment of immense pride: Leaders laud PM Modi on becoming 2nd longest-serving Prime Minister
- Hours after escaping from Kannur jail, rape-murder convict found hiding in well
- WWE Star Hulk Hogan Dies at 71 from Heart Attack
- Yash Dayal Faces Rape Allegations: FIRs Filed in Jaipur and Ghaziabad
- 'Bravery is one thing, but the team must take care of Pant': Surinder Khanna
- Anam Ramanarayana Reddy visits Simhachalam Temple, Highlights Government Initiatives
Yash Dayal Faces Rape Allegations: FIRs Filed in Jaipur and Ghaziabad
Indian cricketer Yash Dayal has been accused of rape and sexual exploitation in two separate FIRs filed in Jaipur and Ghaziabad. One case involves a minor girl under POCSO Act, and another alleges false promise of marriage.
Indian cricketer Yash Dayal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, is facing serious legal trouble.
A new FIR (police report) has been filed against him in Jaipur, where a young woman has accused him of rape and emotional blackmail over two years. She was 17 years old when the first incident reportedly happened. The case is being handled under the POCSO Act, which protects minors.
According to reports, Yash Dayal promised her help in cricket and allegedly assaulted her in a hotel in Sitapura.
This is the second case against Dayal. Earlier in Ghaziabad, another woman accused him of sexually exploiting her by falsely promising marriage. The Allahabad High Court has given a temporary stay on his arrest in that case.
So far, RCB and BCCI have not commented on the matter.