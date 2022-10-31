Youth Reached To National Shooting Championship After Getting trained By Father

Mohammed Rayan Baig, who was trained by his father in just three months, won the gold medal in a national shooting competition.All eyes are now focused on the young engineering graduate, who will be representing the state in the National Rifle Association of India's All India Shooting Competition beginning in Thiruvananthapuram in the first week of November.



At the second week of this month, in Asansol, West Bengal, Baig competed in the 31st All India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship and took home the gold medal in the (A-01) Small Bore Free Rifle Prone (NR) Championship 50M Men Individual event.

In the end, he achieved a legendary shot by earning 581 out of 600 points versus a required minimum of 567. It's interesting to note that Baig, who lives in Frazer Town, underwent three months of training from his father, MN Baig, in order to qualify for the competition conducted in West Bengal.

His mother, Shehnaz Baig, is a house wife while his father is a farmer and businessman. He further expressed his opinions on shooting and claimed that it required a lot of commitment and focus. However, one can even make it to the Olympics if they put in the time to practise, improve their abilities, and perfect their techniques.

His next aim is the competition that will take place in Tiruvananthapuram from November 20 to December 6, 2022, and in which all major shooters will compete.