Yuva All Stars Championship: Jaipur Pink Cubs win first match in head-to-head round, Super 6 begins with close encounters

The Super 6 round of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 commenced on Sunday with Yuva Mumba, Sonipat Spartans, and Chandigarh Chargers winning their respective matches. Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Cubs defeated Yuva Yoddhas in the first match of the head-to-head round.

Chandigarh Chargers defeated the Junior Steelers 35-29 in the first match of the Super 6 round. The Steelers inflicted an All Out on the Chargers to take an 18-12 lead at the end of the first half. Meanwhile, the Chargers inflicted two All Outs on the Haryana-based club in the second half to win the match by six points.

Ghanshyam Magar was the star performer with nine points. Chandigarh are third with a total of 28 points, while the Junior Steelers are last with 21 points.

Sonipat Spartans came back from behind to defeat Warriorz K.C. 40-38. The Bengal-based club were leading 20-12 at half-time, courtesy of an All Out and a Super Raid in the first half. The Sonipat Spartans inflicted an All Out on their opponent to reduce the deficit to two points. They bagged a three-point Super Raid and inflicted an All Out on the next raid to take a five-point lead.

The Spartans earned two more points from a Super Tackle and held onto their lead, eventually winning the game by two points. Pankaj Thakur was the pick of the raiders with 15 points. Despite the loss, Warriorz K.C. are placed atop the standings with 40 points and the Spartans are second with 38 points.

Yuva Mumba defeated Palani Tuskers 30-26 in the third Super 6 encounter. The Mumbai-based franchise took a marginal 13-12 lead at half-time. They inflicted an All Out on the Tuskers to extend their lead by seven points and won the match by four points. Yuva Mumba and Palani Tuskers are fourth and fifth with 28 and 24 points, respectively.

Jaipur Pink Cubs beat Yuva Yoddhas 44-29 in the head-to-head match. The scores were levelled at 12-12 but the Pink Cubs inflicted an All Out on the Yoddhas and went into the half-time break with a 19-12 lead. They continued to dominate the second half with two All Outs on the Uttar Pradesh-based club. The Jaipur-based club bagged two points from a Super Tackle in the final raid to seal a 15-point victory. Anil was the standout performer with 15 raid points.