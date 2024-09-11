Yuzvendra Chahal picks up 5/45 for Northamptonshire against Derbyshire

Hyderabad: India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up five wickets to help his team Northamptonshire take a handy lead against Derbyshire in a Division two county match of the English County Championship.

The leg spinner returned with figures of 5/45 against Derbyshire. This was his third five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.



In the process, Chahal also scalped his 100th first-class wickets after playing 38 first-class matches. He now has 102 wickets at an average of around 34.



Earlier, in the County Championship Division two this season, Chahal took 1/48 and 0/29 against Middlesex. In a rain-hit match against Gloucestershire, Chahal bowled just one over and gave away nine runs.



He has taken six wickets in the England’s County Championship Division Two so far.



This is Chahal’s second five-wicket haul in English county cricket. The leg spinner took 5/14 against Kent in the One Day Cup last month.



In the ongoing match, Northamptonshire batted first and scored 219 in their first innings. Saif Zib top-scored in the first innings with a sublime 90.



In reply, Chahal’s 5/45 in 16.3 overs, along with Rob Keogh’s 3/65, helped Northamptonshire restrict Derbyshire to just 165 in 61.3 overs.



Chahal took the wickets of Wayne Madsen, Aneurin Donald, Zak Chappell, Alex Thomson, and Jack Morley.



Meanwhile, Chahal’s India teammate Prithvi Shaw had another forgettable red-ball outing in English county cricket. Shaw could only manage a combined six runs in both the innings.



Shaw has now failed to get past 50 in his previous three first-class innings.

