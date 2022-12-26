139 Buildings Sealed In Tamil Nadu

According to Collector SP Amrith, 139 buildings, including residential and commercial complexes, that were found to be illegally built and in violation of building codes throughout Nilgiris have thus far been sealed.



As per the collector, out of the 139 buildings, 57 have been determined to be illegal in the municipalities of Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, and Gudalur, and one is a building from each town panchayat and panchayat. In addition, 31 such buildings in Town Panchayats and 30 buildings in Panchayats were built in violation of building regulations, along with 19 similar buildings in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, and Gudalur Municipalities.

Additionally, 81 building owners who are utilising their structures for businesses while having obtained permits for the residential complex have received notices. Additionally, 13 promoters have received stop-work orders for selling properties after forming a layout by razing the area designated for agricultural use. The Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act of 1971's Sections 47(A), 56, and 57 have been invoked, and these buildings have been sealed.