139 Buildings Sealed In Tamil Nadu
- According to Collector SP Amrith, 139 buildings, including residential and commercial complexes, that were found to be illegally built and in violation of building codes throughout Nilgiris have thus far been sealed.
- In addition, 31 such buildings in Town Panchayats and 30 buildings in Panchayats were built in violation of building regulations, along with 19 similar buildings in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, and Gudalur Municipalities.
Additionally, 81 building owners who are utilising their structures for businesses while having obtained permits for the residential complex have received notices. Additionally, 13 promoters have received stop-work orders for selling properties after forming a layout by razing the area designated for agricultural use. The Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act of 1971's Sections 47(A), 56, and 57 have been invoked, and these buildings have been sealed.
The collector said that 1,207 applications for building approval were turned down by the district level committee due to soil erosion and landslide risk. They frequently receive complaints about properties that are designated for agricultural but are actually used for business. The purchase of sites with these unauthorised layouts is discouraged. Additionally, building construction should only start once it has received the required building approval from the relevant local authorities.
The collector issued a warning that Licensed Building Surveyors will face consequences for failing to create building plans in accordance with the 1993 Tamil Nadu District Municipality Hill Station Building Rules.