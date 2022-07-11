2 Men In Tamil Nadu Snatch Gold Chain From Woman From Her Home

During the night in Ponneri in Tamil Nadu, two mysterious men broke into a home and took a woman's personal possessions, including a ten-sovereign gold chain. The shocking incident has once again made people scared to wear gold ornaments freely even at their own home.



The lorry technician Gopalakrishnan lives in Dasaratha Nagar in Ponneri, Tiruvallur district.

On Sunday morning about 3am, as he and his wife Shanthakumari were asleep, two masked guys were able to force open the front entrance and enter their home. She was wearing a gold chain, which they pulled off.

Shanthakumari awoke in agony and called out for assistance, but the thieves had taken the chain. Even though Gopalakrishnan awoke and pursued the pair but they were able to escape on bikes with their waiting companions.

Police in Ponneri have opened an investigation and are reviewing the surveillance video. Police believe the males are part of a group and have a history of criminal activity. Shanthakumari was unable to fully see their face because of the darkness.