255 People Will Receive TNUDB Dwellings In Tiruppur

288 housing units in Arivoli Nagar in Arumuthampalayam, constructed at a cost of Rs 19.75 crore, have been empty for more than four years. The flats were constructed in 2016 by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUDB), formerly the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB). In 2017, the units were finally established by then-chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.



The complex is vacant, according to Shahul (45), a resident of Arivoli Nagar, and the area is overrun by heavy vegetation.

The tenements appear to be a phantom edifice. Every day, a large number of low-income families petition the district administration for land or housing allotment. Furthermore, no one has been assigned a residence. There was no reaction to multiple petitions presented in this regard.

Another resident, Sathyamoorthy (65) claimed that the majority of Arivoli Nagar leased to the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB), which had set aside a portion for families who had been relocated from other parts of the city.

Many households from Karaipudur, Chinnaikarai, and other Palladam villages had registered for the units and were willing to pay a pittance for single-bedroom residences. The lottery system for allocating housing units, on the other hand, has not been used in four years. The resident said that this was due to the officials' utter indifference.

TNUDB built 256 dwellings in Phase I and 288 houses in Phase II in 2016, as per a district administration officer. The goal was to move people who lived on government land or in riverside areas.