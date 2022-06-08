29-Yr-Old Woman From Chennai Committed Suicide After Losing Money In Online Gambling
Bhavani, a 29-year-old lady from Manali New Town, near Chennai, is said to have committed herself after losing money in online gambling. Bhagyaraj (35), the deceased's husband, and two children, ages 1.5 and three years, survived him. She had been playing online rummy for about a year and a half and had recently increased her investment in the hopes of making a significant return.
She got into the habit of playing online rummy after making a decent profit in the beginning. Bhavani, a BS graduate, has suffered significant losses in recent months. She lost nearly an whopping amount of 10 lakh in online gambling. Even on the last day, she lost around Rs 30,000.
She finished dinner at her mother's house near an adjacent street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. She returned home and stated that she will be returning shortly. When she didn't appear for an extended period of time, her husband dashed to the house and discovered her dead. He transported her to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital right away, where she was pronounced dead.
Meanwhile, another case took place when a 23-year-old guy allegedly committed suicide after losing Rs 17,000 in an online ludo game. This happened in his brother-in-residence law's in Indore's Azad Nagar's Chaudhary Park. The cops discovered a suicide note that was allegedly written by the dead.
