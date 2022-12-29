3 Returning Foreigners In Tamil Nadu Test Positive For COVID

Three travellers, among them a little child, who travelled to Tamil Nadu from China and Dubai tested positive for Covid-19, and they are being closely watched by health department officials. A 39-year-old lady and her 6-year-old daughter were quarantined at their Virudhunagar residence after their RT-PCR tests, which were taken on December 27 after they landed at the Madurai Airport from China through Sri Lanka, came back positive.

A Wednesday arrival from Dubai at Chennai Airport passenger who tested positive was then sent to a government institution.

J Meghanath Reddy, Virudhunagar district collector stated that the mom brought her two daughters back from China. One tested negative, while the other came back positive. They are healthy and symptom-free. The two have been kept apart in their Virudhunagar residence. They will be continuously monitored by a staff under the direction of the Deputy Director.

He claimed that two family members who interacted with the mother-daughter team underwent Covid testing as well, but they came back negative. Reddy said that their samples had been transported to Madurai for additional testing while they were still under our surveillance.

The Covid-19 requirements, such as the wearing of masks in public places, are still in effect, according to Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who also urged people to celebrate the New Year responsibly after taking all necessary precautions. He added that Tamil Nadu now maintains a stock of 3 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine after the Union Government stopped providing it to the state.