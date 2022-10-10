30,000 New Jobs Could Be Created By Toy Sector In Tamil Nadu

If the state government gives the toy industry in Tamil Nadu the necessary backing, it may easily create close to 30,000 employment, giving the sector a boost.According to Santosh Kumar, president of the Tamil Nadu Toy Dealers Association, Chennai and Tuticorin can be good locations for the industry given the lack of toy producers in the region and their port accessibility.

For more information, he stated that the Telangana government allocated 1,000 acres of land for the business when the national toy show was conducted in New Delhi.

It is a very significant and encouraging step, and many professionals in the field have already reserved their spots. Here in Tamil Nadu, something similar is necessary.

He claims that Chennai, with its significant investors, is the centre of the southern region's toy sector. He added as of our port connectivity and the ease of logistics assistance, people from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Kerala have moved here.

According to Kumar, the worth of the toy sector in Tamil Nadu alone is Rs 600 crore, and it has room to develop provided the government offers land at discounted prices for both production and warehousing.He further added that Chennai has a very robust market because to its logistical infrastructure. But regrettably, we lack the assistance that every other government offers.

Furthermore, as a result of the Center's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" campaign, according to Kumar, imports of toys, which previously accounted for 90% of all items, have decreased to 5%. "90 percent were imported previously, with 75 percent coming from China. At 5%, imports from China are currently worthless.