4 Killed And 9 Injured As Crane Collapsed In Tamil Nadu Temple

The police reported that a crane crash during a temple festival in Tamil Nadu yesterday night resulted in four fatalities and at least five injuries. The incidence was reported from the Ranipet Draupathi temple in Tamil Nadu. Furthermorr, around 1500 worshippers were standing near the crane at the time of the incident. The incident is being looked into by the police, Village Administrative Officer Manikandan, and Nemili District Collector Sumathi.



Witnesses report that at about 8:15 p.m., a crane holding god and goddess idols toppled violently. When the event happened, there were about eight persons on the crane waiting to collect garlands from the devotees.

As the crane collapses, worshippers at the temple panic and flee around. Police stated that an investigation is ongoing after a case was filed. Meanwhile, a video of the incident that has gone viral on social media shows the crane tumbling to the ground while people are still holding on to it. The Draupathi Amman event, which takes place after Pongal, included the procession.

Tamil Nadu: Four people die & nine others injured after a crane-collapse during a temple festival event in Arakkonam



The crane operator has been taken into the custody by the police.

According to a report, the accident left around 9 people, including a girl child, seriously injured. They were taken to Punnai Government Primary Health Centre, Arakkonam Government Hospital, and a private hospital for treatment.

