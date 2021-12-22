6 People Arrested For Confiscating Brown Sugar Worth Rs 21 Crore In Thoothukudi

On Wednesday, the Thoothukudi central police detained six people in connection with the trafficking of 20.162 kilogrammes of illicit brown sugar worth Rs 21 crore in Thoothukudi. M Anzar Ali (26), M Marimuthu (26), S Imran Khan (27), S Kasali (27), R Prem (40), and S Anthonymuthu (42) were recognised as the accused.

To conduct an investigation, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police (SP) S Jeyakumar dispatched a special team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Anti-Land Grabbing Special Cell (ALGSC) Sampath, the incharge of the Thoothukudi town sub division.

According to sources close to the probe, the special team lead by Thoothukudi town DSP Sampath had initially detained Anzar Ali, Marimuthu, and Imran Khan for questioning. The special squad was able to seize 50 grammes and 112 grammes of brown sugar from Ali and Khan's homes in Toovipuram, respectfully.

The trio had exposed their link with other suspects Kasali, Prem, and Anthonymuthu after additional investigation. According to sources, the police team discovered 20 kilogrammes of the illicit material hidden in three bags from Anthonymuthu's house in Tharuvaikulam, based on information acquired during the interrogation. As per the senior police officer, the seizure's overall worth is believed to reach Rs 21 crore.