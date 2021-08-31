80 Percent Of Samples Found Positive For Delta variant In Tamil Nadu

According to Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in 80 percent of COVID-19 samples received from Tamil Nadu for the whole genome sequencing.



While explaining, he said that from December till today, they've delivered 3,417 samples for genome sequencing. They had obtained results for 2,693 of these samples. Among 3,417 samples 2,150 were reported to be positive for the Delta variation of COVID-19, as a result it was found in 80% of the samples.

He stated that the number of cases and positive rate in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh were being actively monitored, as well as border areas.

Previously, ten samples had tested positive for the Delta Plus variant. The World Health Organization has now stated that the distinction between Delta and Delta Plus is no longer necessary.

In contrast, the Delta variation was discovered in all 468 samples received and sequenced recently. He went on to say that the Health Department was sending samples from border areas and clusters to be genotyped in order to keep track of new coronavirus variations.

He announced that the State Public Health Facility (SPHL) would soon open a genetic sequencing laboratory to uncover variations.