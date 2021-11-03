88 Students Made The State Proud By Passing The NEET Exam In Madurai

This year, a total of 88 pupils from government schools passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in the district, a substantial increase over prior years' results. BR Priyanka, an Avvai Corporation Girls Higher Secondary student, received 414 points, placing her first among government school pupils in the district.



This year, 288 students from government schools, 214 students from government-aided schools, and two NEET repeaters from Madurai district took the test on September 12. R Swaminathan, the Chief Educational Officer stared that the School Education Department provided e-box coaching lessons to a total of 508 children. They held three mock tests for the pupils for the first time in the state. This assisted them in overcoming their fears or stress for the coaching classes.

Swaminathan remarked that to help more candidates from the district secure medical seats under the 7.5 internal reservation for government school students in government schools, we admitted more students for the e-box coaching this year, frequently interacted with them, conducted online model exams, and distributed study materials.