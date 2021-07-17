A TNSTC Bus Conductor Shreds The Tickets With His Saliva

on Friday, passengers on a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus from Coimbatorewere startled to witness the conductor wet his finger and shred up the tickets with hissaliva. Fearing that Covid would spread, the passengers alerted health officials, who issued him a warning and took his swab samples.



According to a health department official, the bus was traveling towards Tiruppur city when the conductor ripped the tickets using his saliva. He was apparently requested not to do so by the passengers, but he refused and went about his task. Shortly that, health officials appeared in front of the Collectorate and halted the bus, collecting swab samples from the conductor.

The official stated that the findings would be announced in two days. A TNSTC official from Coimbatore had said that they have told conductors and drivers about the Covid regulations to be implemented in the bus. They have also instructed them not to tear tickets with their saliva. However, the conductor has disobeyed the order. An investigation will be launched.