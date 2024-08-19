A political controversy is unfolding in Tamil Nadu as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) accuses the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of having a covert agreement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This allegation comes in the wake of M Karunanidhi's Centenary Year coin release event.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy asserts that the DMK agreed to attend the Governor's Independence Day high tea in exchange for the BJP's participation in the coin release ceremony. He points out the apparent contradiction in DMK's actions, noting that despite initially announcing a boycott of the high tea, Chief Minister MK Stalin attended the event after BJP state president Annamalai confirmed his presence at the coin release function.

AIADMK Alleges 'Hidden Pact' Between DMK and BJP in Tamil Nadu Political Drama Palaniswamy criticizes the DMK's explanation that Stalin attended as a representative of the Tamil Nadu government rather than the party, calling it "funny" given that Stalin leads the DMK and party General Secretary Duraimurugan also participated. He argues that this behavior exposes the DMK's "two-faced" nature and implies a hidden relationship with the BJP.

The AIADMK leader maintains that suspicions of a secret DMK-BJP alliance have been circulating for some time, and now even the media has begun to question this possibility. The AIADMK's IT cell echoed these sentiments on social media, highlighting the DMK's sudden reversal of its boycott decision as evidence of this alleged secret relationship.

This political drama has intensified the rivalry between Tamil Nadu's major parties and raised questions about potential behind-the-scenes alliances in the state's political landscape.