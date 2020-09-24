AIADMK MLA tests positive, corona cases shoot up in Tamil Nadu again

A ruling party MLA, KS Vijayakumar, from Gummidipoondi constituency, adjoining Chennai was declared corona positive on Thursday. Rather interestingly, the MLA, known for his active public interactions had checked himself five times earlier and was declared negative, reports Dinamani.

A few days ago, he attended a marriage at the residence of a local party functionary and since then developed symptoms confirming his positive status today. Vijayakumar has been admitted to the MIOT hospital in Chennai for further treatment. The MLA has advised his family to self-quarantine themselves and requested his party workers and team members to go for preventive tests immediately.

In its medical bulletin, the government has announced that 5,692 cases have been reported afresh on Thursday. Chennai, which had maintained control on the surge in coronavirus cases saw an alarming spike today with its individual tally touching 1,089. This is nearly a 20 per cent hike from what was reported a day ago.

Apart from the capital city, Coimbatore district too saw a surge in cases with 642 people being affected followed by Salem district with 311.