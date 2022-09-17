Amit Shah pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid rich tributes to India's first deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was responsible for unification of Nizam-ruled princely state into the Indian Union, on the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day celebrations her.

Participating as a chief guest, Amit Shah earlier unfurled the national flag and received guard of honour at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. He also offered tributes to martyrs of the Telangana armed struggle.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Kishan Reddy stated that the Modi government is organising Telangana Liberation Day celebrations officially for the first time after 75 years of India achieving independence.

In Karimnagar, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar hoisted national flag at party office here and wished people of Telangana. Addressing a gathering, he came down heavily on TRS government. He found fault with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for declaring holiday to government offices and educational institutions on Telangana Liberation Day.