Army chopper crash: Defence minister Rajnath Singh reaches CDC Bipin Rawat residence

The Indian Air Force reported a military helicopter carrying the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, among others, crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were onboard. An investigation into the accident's cause has been undertaken. The disaster occurred in the Nilgiris shortly after the Mi-series helicopter took off from the army camp in Sulur. Five of the 14 individuals on board have died, while two others are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister, has left South Block. He will be visiting CDC General Bipin Rawat family at his residence. He will give General Rawat's family an update on the helicopter tragedy. General Rawat is now having medical treatment. He's had 70 to 80 per cent of his body burned.

Nilgiris Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat reported that four people on board the IAF Mi-17 V5 chopper had been rescued so far. They had, however, suffered significant burn injuries. The four people have been admitted to the Ooty Government Hospital, according to confirmation of the rescue operation.