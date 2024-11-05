  • Menu
Authorities Rescue Three Women From Bonded Labour In Chennai

Authorities Rescue Three Women From Bonded Labour In Chennai
Highlights

  • Authorities in Chennai rescued three young women from bonded labour in Valasaravakkam after reports of abuse.
  • The victims, forced to work under harsh conditions since 2019, are now in government care.

Authorities in Chennai recently rescued three young women from bonded labour at a residence in Valasaravakkam, following reports of severe abuse. The victims—Reshma and Sandhya, both 20, and Sariksha, 17—were allegedly forced to endure harsh working conditions since 2019, serving a family indebted to them. The rescue operation was launched after Village Administrative Officer S. Thangapandian reported that five individuals, including two minors, were held as bonded labourers by 49-year-old Rashida.

Officials intervened, successfully freeing the three young women, who were then placed in government care. Rashida now faces charges under the Bonded Labour System Abolition Act of 1976, the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, and the Juvenile Justice Act. Authorities are investigating the exploitation further, underscoring ongoing efforts to combat bonded labour in the region.

In related efforts, the Tamil Nadu Labour Department recently disclosed that over 330 bonded labourers, including 65 children, were rescued statewide in 2023-2024 through regular and special inspections across 44,000 establishments.

