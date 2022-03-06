Books From The Central Institute Of Classical Tamil Have Ranked Among The Finest

According to institute director, the sales of books published by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil at the present Chennai Book Fair were the highest in the institute's seven-year history. The stalls established by CICT have sold three times more than last year two weeks while the festival concludes.



He stated that the CICT's books have been sold for 4.5 lakh this year, compared to 1 lakh last year. This year, the institute, which publishes translations of Tamil literature and other specialty scholarly works, has added new titles. The best-selling titles include Hindi and Kannada translations of Tholkappiyam, the earliest surviving Tamil literary work, and English translations of Tamil epics such as Silappadhigaram and Manimegalai.

Chandrasekaran added that they published a collection of Tirukkural translations in English this year, including 18 different versions, which drew in more readers. Books like Iravatham Mahadevan's Early Tamil Epigraphy have been a constant in our stall for the previous seven years, but this year, the book saw more sales.

Following the Keeladi excavation and comparable archaeological endeavours, modern readers, in addition to research researchers, have grown an interest in language heritage and other such features. He explained that they were selling most titles at a 50% discount since our goal is to reach out to more people rather than make a profit.

CICT asked foreign language translators, particularly French-Creole and Irish, to engage on a Tirukkural project that would be featured at the book fair next year. The institute will also publish translations in ten Indian scheduled languages and 66 Indian non-scheduled languages.