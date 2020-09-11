Brisk jackfruit sales jacks up happiness of Kodaikanal farmers

The hill station of Kodaikanal has seen a spurt in tourists ever since the State government has allowed entry with e-passes. This scenic locale has been a hit with local tourists and also those who would like a lesser-crowded spot to visit when compared to Ooty.

A whole variety of fruits are grown here from plantains, oranges, avocado to star fruit and passion fruits. In the surrounding villages, jackfruit is grown in a large number as it is very popular with the visitors.

The pandemic had dampened the sentiment of the growers who felt they would have no sales for the ensuing year. It is a seasonal fruit grown between August and November in this zone. With August already lost, the despondent farmers had a booster shot to their lives with abundant rains and a boom in jackfruit supply added to the opening up of the tourist spot.

Depending on the weight, a jackfruit, sold between Rs 75 and 200 is a great hit with the buyers and the farmers are happy, says a report in Dinamani.