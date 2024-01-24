CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena, A Symbol Of Tradition And Progress

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin marked a significant event on Wednesday by inaugurating the Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Keelakarai village, located in Madurai. This grand arena, named after MK Stalin's late father and DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi, is an expansive facility covering an area of 66 acres and designed to accommodate up to 5,000 spectators. The Tamil Nadu government has invested a substantial amount, totaling Rs 44 crore, in the construction of this arena.

During the inauguration ceremony, MK Stalin reflected on the historical context of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. He recounted the challenging period in 2014 when the traditional sport faced a ban, preventing its conduct in the state. Three years later, a massive public protest erupted at the Marina in Chennai, demanding the resumption of the sport.

Stalin pointedly criticized the then AIADMK government for resorting to violence against peaceful protesters during the 2017 protests but acknowledged that the administration eventually succumbed to the widespread demand for the revival of Jallikattu.

Additionally, the Chief Minister castigated the annual ritual of the BJP-led Union government granting permissions for Jallikattu, describing it as a recurring drama. This criticism suggests a perceived lack of consistency or a sustainable solution from the central government regarding the conduct of the traditional sport.

The inauguration of the Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena holds significance as it precedes the upcoming Jallikattu festival. Jallikattu, a nearly 1,000-year-old traditional sport, involves a group of participants attempting to tame a bull by holding onto its 'Thimil' (hump) on its back. The sport was embroiled in controversy after the Supreme Court imposed a ban in 2014 citing concerns about animal cruelty. In response to widespread protests, the Tamil Nadu government passed an amendment in the Assembly in 2017, lifting the ban on Jallikattu.

The new arena, apart from serving as a venue for the traditional sport, emphasizes safety measures for both the participating tamers and the bulls. It includes dedicated medical facilities and even features a museum, underlining a comprehensive approach to ensure the well-being of all involved in the event.