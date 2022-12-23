CM MK Stalin Launches Program To Help Medical Students With Psychological Support

The Mananala Nallaatharavu Mandram (MaNaM) is a programme, announced on December 22 by the Tamil Nadu government under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin. It aims to improve the mental health of students in medical institutions by offering them psychological help.

The CM has approved 75 upgraded ambulances from the GVK EMRI 108 ambulance service, which cost 22.84 crore and are outfitted with cutting-edge technology gadgets capable of saving lives, in conjunction with the initiative's debut.

As per Ma Subramanian, the state's minister of health, the project attempts to lessen and prevent suicides and suicidal inclinations among medical college students. By addressing the mental health concerns of medical students from 36 state-run medical colleges, it will be accomplished.

The CM also opened the intermediate care facility for convicts of the Institute of Mental Health. It has 14 rooms, which are believed to have been constructed at a cost of 2.36 crore and come with modern amenities, according to the officials. Additionally, "The Half Way Home," which serves to house recovering patients who were rejected by their family, has been improved.

Furthermore, as part of this project, the government will enlist peer counsellors to identify and assist pupils who are experiencing mental distress. In each medical college, a team would likewise be formed with a professor and ten students with the same objective.