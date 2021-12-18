CM Stalin Proclaims 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' As The State Song Of Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government declared 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu,' an invocation chanted in appreciation of Mother Tamil, as the state anthem on Friday, and ordered everyone present to stand throughout its performance. The judgement follows the Madras High Court's recent determination that 'Tamil Thai Vaazhthu' is a prayer song instead of an anthem.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, a Government Order has been published ordering that everyone, excluding differently abled people, remain standing for the 55-second song. He remarked that in all educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector businesses, and other public fora in the state, it shall be sung prior to the actual start of any functions.

At the moment, when the Vaazhthu was sung at an event in 2018, the pontiff of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi, remained seated, causing uproar.

Protesters then gathered in front of the Rameswaram branch of Kanchi Math, led by a party official, Kan Ilango, and raised aggressive slogans. Kan Ilango is currently affiliated with Naam Thamilar Katchi and was formerly with Tamilar Desiya Munnani.

They allegedly approached the math building without shoes on, and when the religious institution's manager objected, he was legally intimidated. An FIR was filed in response to the manager's allegation.

The Madurai Bench of the High Court, in a judgement dated December 6, 2021, quashed the FIR, stating that the pope is seen sitting in a 'Dhyana' posture with his eyes closed, and that the petitioner-party leader and complainant-math director have'shaken hands.'

The court had stated that it was his method of showing his adoration and admiration for Mother Tamil. Because Tamil Thai Vaazhthu is a prayer song, a sanyasi is perfectly right in sitting in meditation while listening to it. While earlier it added that since the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu is sung, there is no law or executive edict forcing the audience to stand up. However, Tamil Thai Vaazhthu should be treated with the utmost respect and consideration.

From 1970, the 'Tamil Thai Vaazhthu,' or invocation to Mother Tamil, had official standing, with the late M Karunanidhi-led DMK government issuing a Government Order in this respect. It has been sung before the start of all formal events for almost 50 years, especially those held in state-run and supported educational institutions.

The petition, 'Neerarum Kadalutha,' is a poem written by P Sundaram Pillai (1855-1897), a distinguished Tamil scholar and professor who wrote the popular theatre 'Manonmaniam (1891).' He is reverently called as Manonmaiam Sundaranar, and a state-run varsity in Tirunelveli bears his name.