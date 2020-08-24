Coimbatore reports more corona cases, tally touches 5,967 in Tamil Nadu

The capital city of Chennai has clocked more cases in the last one week and today as per official figures released by the State government authorities, the figure stood at 1,278. The western part of the State seemed to be increasing its number of cases with the city of Coimbatore standing next to Chennai with 387 cases. Another new district, Cuddalore, adjoining Puducherry, reported 370, followed by Tiruvallur with 320 and Chengalpattu with 306 cases.

Across the State, there were a total of 3,85,352 cases reported in all till date. The death tally dipped marginally to 97 cases, with the total number at 6,614. The cured cases stood at 3,25,456 and 53,282 people were undergoing treatment as of Monday.

As far as testing of cases go, Tamil Nadu has already tested 42,76,640 cases in its 140 testing centres cumulatively with 70,023 tested on Monday. The testing centres too have steadily registered an upward climb over the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, in a bulletin released by the hospital, the condition of playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam has registered appreciable improvement and he continues to be under expert medical supervision. The singer was admitted to the hospital initially on August 5 and it is now three weeks since the treatment process is on.