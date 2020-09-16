Coimbatore sees continuing spike in Coronavirus cases, TN controls spread

A total of 5,652 cases was the tally registered by the State government on Wednesday. It is welcome news for the Palaniswamy government as it has visibly increased its fightback efforts and at the same time relaxed intra-state movement opened up wine shops in Chennai and the rest of the State.

Coimbatore has been the one district which is refusing to see any control in the pandemic cases. From 485 cases, it touched 549, a rise of nearly 15 per cent on a day-to-day basis. Chennai, on the other hand, has managed to hold on to 983 cases, an indication that Coronavirus case spike is controlled.

The other districts which had a count of more than 200 cases included the neighbourhood of Chennai – Chingleput (319), Thiruvallur (282). The other locations were Salem (279) and Cuddalore (263).

Actors, politicians and social celebrities have all been affected in the State with a few high profile ones succumbing on a regular basis. One lucky VIP has been the noted playback singer, S P Balasubrahmanyam, who has been cured of the disease and is likely to return home very soon.