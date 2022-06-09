College In Chennai Reports 29 More Covid Cases

29 people tested positive for Covid-19 at the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development in Sriperambudur, Kancheepuram district. Health Minister Ma Subramanian clarified on Wednesday that 245 samples were taken on Tuesday, with 29 of them testing positive. The institute's test positivity rate has risen to over 10%, prompting concerns about an increase in daily Covid instances in recent days in the state.

Officials claim that 18 persons have already tested positive at the institute. The institute has a large number of students from various states. There are currently no active cases at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, or Shri Sathya Sai Medical College. The health minister added that the Vellore Institute of Technology in Kelambakkam and Anna University had reported 196 and 23 instances, respectively, but that they are presently on the decline.

New clusters are being reported from residential areas, despite the fact that occurrences on campuses are already under control. There are now active cases in 17 districts. He stated that the state, which recently had only 22 instances, now has roughly 150 new cases per day. On June 12, the state will hold a million-site immunisation camp. The people should take advantage of this opportunity to get vaccinated, according to the minister.

He also asked private hospitals to provide booster doses to qualified persons only at the Union government's set price. If hospitals are found to be overcharging, they will be sanctioned. Those between the ages of 18 and 59 who have been on the second dose for nine months can get a booster dose at a private hospital. It is available at government hospitals to anybody over the age of 60.

Meanwhile, at the Karpaga Vinayaga Institute of Medical Sciences in Maduranthagam, Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched an Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centre. It was a part of a plan to establish ART centres in eight private hospitals around the state. Officials from the Health Department were conducting checks in Erode and Salem hospitals in connection with the embryo sale scheme.