Corona cases dip in TN, Chennai still at the top spot with 1,182 cases

From the Monday figure of 5,950,, the total cases in Tamil Nadu dropped to 5,702 on Tuesday, a decline of 248 Coronavirus cases. However, Chennai which had registered 1,179 cases yesterday touched 1,182 cases today. The active cases in the State almost touched 3.5 lakh, with the figure reading 3,49,654 cases. The State capital share in this figure stood at 1,19,017 Coronavirus cases.

With 121 people losing their lives to the pandemic attack, the death toll in the State touched more than 6,000 standing at 6,007 cases. 5,850 cases were reportedly cured of the virus and the total cured cases stood at 2, 89,787 with 53,860 still undergoing treatment.

The status of playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam is stable and intensive treatment is being provided, say hospital sources. SPB is presently put on the ventilator and in a video message, his son S P Charan said that the family is praying for his speedy recovery along with millions of his fans and wellwishers. The singer's spouse has been discharged from the hospital.

Moreover, the public is keeping its fingers crossed in Chennai as the TASMAC wine shops opened today and this has put severe pressure on the social distancing norms, as per sources.