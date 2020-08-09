Corona cases in Tamil Nadu close to 3-lakh, Chennai has 989

With 20 cases from outside the State adding to the tally, the day's count of the pandemic Coronavirus cases touched 5,994. Chennai continued to stay in the' less than 1,000 cases' category for the third day in a row with 989 cases.

119 deaths occurred on Sunday (total dead: 4927) as the total cases in the State touched 2,96,901. Over 2,38,638 cases have been cured and 52,759 are undergoing treatment.

The notable thing, however, is that Tamil Nadu tested more than 70,186 cases on Sunday taking the total tested cases to more than 32 lakh – 32,25,805 to be precise. 129 testing centres, in all, both in government and private sectors have been deployed for this purpose.