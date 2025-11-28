  1. Home
Cyclone Ditwah Update: IMD Tracks Movement Toward Tamil Nadu and Andhra Coast

  • Created On:  28 Nov 2025 1:06 PM IST
Cyclone Ditwah is moving north-northwest over coastal Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Cyclonic Storm Ditwah is moving slowly over coastal Sri Lanka and the nearby southwest Bay of Bengal.

It moved about 7 kmph in the last six hours.

At 5:30 am on 28 November 2025, it was centered near 8.2°N and 81.1°E.

It was located:

  • 50 km south-southwest of Trincomalee
  • 90 km northwest of Batticaloa
  • 230 km north of Hambantota
  • 440 km south-southeast of Puducherry
  • 540 km south of Chennai

Movement

The cyclone is moving north-northwestwards.

It will continue to travel along the Sri Lanka coast and the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Forecast

IMD says the cyclone will reach the sea area near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh by early morning of November 30.

More updates will follow as the system moves closer to the Indian coast.




