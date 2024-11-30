Cyclone Fengal: Heavy rains in TN; situation under control, says CM Stalin

Chennai : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said that the situation is under control in Chennai and other districts, which have been witnessing heavy rains due to Cyclone Fengal.

Addressing reporters after reviewing the measures being taken to tackle the impact of Cyclone Fengal at the State Emergency Operations Centre at Ezhilagam Complex here, the Chief Minister said that he had held a review meeting with the Chennai Corporation Commissioner and District Collectors of Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Chengalpattu, and was apprised of the situation on the ground and the relief measures being undertaken.

People have been provided shelter in camps and food has been provided, he said.

"There has been heavy rain since Friday night and it is continuing. The information is that the cyclone will make landfall by (Saturday) evening and there will be heavy rains. We have instructed for relief measures to be undertaken in full swing," Stalin said, adding that due to the measures the government has undertaken, there was no waterlogging in Chennai and any issues related to rains would be addressed with immediate effect.

He also said ministers have been deputed to other districts in the state, and so far, there are no adverse reports and the situation is under control.

Chennai and its surrounding areas are experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall caused by the effects of Cyclone Fengal, which is expected to make landfall this evening between Karaikal and Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram).

The cyclone, currently located 150 km east of Puducherry,140 km southeast of Chennai, 210 km northeast of Nagapattinam and 400 km north of Trincomalee, is likely to move westward and cross the northern Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast near Puducherry as a cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 70-80 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h, according to the weather department.

Meanwhile, The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has reported water ingress in 12 subways across the city. The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) has urged residents to avoid visiting beaches, amusement parks, and recreational events.

Parks and beaches in Chennai and adjoining districts will remain closed on Saturday.

GCC Mayor R. Priya has assured the public that the civic body is fully prepared to handle the cyclone and the heavy rains associated with it. Specific warnings have been issued against standing or parking vehicles under trees during heavy rains. The GCC has deployed 28,000 workers for rain relief operations. Additionally, 10 extra workers have been assigned to each of the 200 wards to address rain-related complaints, assist in food distribution, and carry out rescue operations.

Volunteers have been mobilised to maintain communication with the civic body, and 36 boats are on standby for emergencies.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Chennai and neighbouring districts for November 30, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. Heavy rains continue to batter Tamil Nadu’s Delta districts, including Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam. District Collectors have urged the public to avoid entering water bodies for bathing, washing clothes, or swimming. Parents are advised to keep children away from waterlogged areas and ensure they do not stand under trees or in open spaces during thunderstorms.