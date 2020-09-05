DMDK – DMK party men indulge in petrol bomb attacks on each other, people panic

The neighbourhood area of Perumbakkam, on the outskirts of Chennai, wore a tense look over the past few days as the rivalry between members of two political parties – Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) – escalated into violent clashes between the two.

It all started when Rajasekhar, a party functionary of DMDK had run into trouble with Arul, over a vehicle parking problem. Due to this, the former attacked the latter with a sickle, which was retaliated by the DMK worker. Due to this, Rajasekhar was brutally hacked in public view and a petrol bomb too was lobbed at him. The locals rushed him to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The DMDK party workers, led by one Rajesh, related to Rajasekhar decided to avenge the attack on him and he stormed into the house of an advocate and DMK worker Manonidhi and threw petrol bombs in the premises. Manonidhi was allegedly providing legal help to Arul. All the three involved in attacks on each other have since been tracked down by a special unit of Chennai Police and arrested.

However, with a series of such violent and murderous attacks, the public seem to be in a state of panic and have begun to feel anxious in the entire area, reports Dina Thanthi.