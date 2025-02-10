Live
- Forest Cover in Andhra Pradesh Increases by Over 95 Sq. Km Across 10 Districts
- Bihar: BJP challenges Lalu Prasad to announce non-family CM candidate ahead of polls
- City Student Bags Gold Medal for Academic Excellence
- Allu Aravind Apologizes to Mega Fans Over Game Changer Controversy
- MP Urges Regional Hospital Status for Mangaluru’s Wenlock Hospital
- Mamta Kulkarni Resigns from Kinnar Akhada Role: “Egoistic People Have a Problem With Me”
- GSB Community's Musical Tribute to Srimad Sudhindra Tirtha Swamiji Achieves World Record
- Man Clicks Risky Selfie with Wild Elephant Fined Rs. 25,000
- The Best Gaming Phones of 2025: Top Picks for Every Budget
- Forest Officials Foil Illegal Hunting Attempt Two Arrested in Karkala
Just In
DMK Claims Victory In Erode East Bypoll Shows AIADMK Voter Shift
Tamil Nadu Law Minister highlights DMK's dominant win in Erode East bypoll with 74.7% vote share, suggests AIADMK's declining influence under EPS leadership amid opposition boycott.
Tamil Nadu Law Minister highlights DMK's dominant win in Erode East bypoll with 74.7% vote share, suggests AIADMK's declining influence under EPS leadership amid opposition boycott.
The DMK government in Tamil Nadu asserts a significant shift in voter allegiance following their commanding victory in the Erode East Assembly bypoll. Law Minister S Regupathy points to this win as evidence of AIADMK's diminishing influence under E.K. Palaniswami's leadership.
DMK candidate V.C. Chandhirakumar secured a decisive victory with 1,15,709 votes (74.7%), while Naam Tamizhar Katchi's M.K. Seethalakshmi finished second with 24,151 votes (15.59%). The AIADMK and BJP notably abstained from the February 5 contest.
Comparing recent electoral data, Regupathy highlighted AIADMK's decline from their 29.79% vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to their current absence, suggesting these voters now support the DMK. He attributed this shift to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's "Dravidian model of governance."
Addressing the caste census issue, Regupathy clarified that such initiatives fall under federal jurisdiction, noting that state-led efforts would lack legal standing and risk Supreme Court intervention.