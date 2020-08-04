DMK MLA Selvam joins BJP

KK Selvam, the sitting MLA from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai has joined the BJP. This move of the lawmaker, who shifted to DMK from AIADMK in 1997 took place in New Delhi in the presence of the BJP chief, J P Nadda.

A DMK stronghold, this constituency has seen the Dravidian party win from here more than 10 times since 1962. It is rumoured that Selvam took the decision to move from the rational party to the religious one as he was denied a plum post which went to a member heading the Youth Wing.

Interestingly, M K Stalin, the current DMK chief has won from the same constituency four times in the last three decades.