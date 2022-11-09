DMK urges Prez Murmu to recall TN Governor

Tamil Nadu's ruling party DMK has said that it had submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu for the recall of Governor R.N. Ravi.

According to a statement by the DMK, the memorandum has been signed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya sabha members of the party as well as those from its alliance partners in the Secular Progressive Alliance.

"We must place on record our dissatisfaction that the work being done by the Tamil Nadu government and the Legislature is being obturated by the office of the Governor by openly contradicting its policy in public and unduly delaying assent to bills," reads the memorandum.

The memorandum has listed a total of 20 bills that were unduly delayed by the Office of the Governor. The bills, according to DMK statement, include The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill 2022 which gives power to the state government to appoint Vice Chancellors to state Universities, a power hitherto enjoyed by the Governor in the position of Chancellor of the University.

The DMK pointed out in the memorandum that the Governor was delaying the TN Cooperative Societies Bill for 10 months.

"R.N. Ravi has developed an unfortunate propensity to publicly profess his lack of faith in the secular ideals of this country and frequently engages in divisive rhetoric. This is an embarrassment to our government which has the utmost commitment to the secular ethos of this nation," adds the memorandum.

The Tamil Nadu government and Governor R.N. Ravi have been engaged in a confrontation for the past few months.