Doctors From Tamil Nadu Says Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Is On The Rise After Covid

On April 19, World Liver Day, raising awareness about liver illnesses and how to prevent them becomes a top focus. The majority of liver problems can be preventable.



According to specialists, the work-at-home situation and lack of exercise during lockdowns have resulted in an upsurge in liver disorders. Fatty liver, especially non-alcoholic fatty liver, is the most frequent liver illness, according to doctors at Tiruchy's Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital. This type of liver illness is diagnosed in approximately 40% of individuals.

MGMGH's Department of Medical Gastroenterology's Dr M Malarvizhi remarked that they have rarely saw cases of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease a decade ago. Fatty liver affects one out of every ten people. Fatty liver now accounts for four to five out of ten cases.

They have noticed a significant increase in cases in recent years, particularly during and after the pandemic, when most individuals were working from home. As a result of this sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits, we are seeing an increase in instances. The primary factors include obesity, diabetes, and dyslipidemia.

Dr M Malarvizhi stated that a basic check-up can reveal liver abnormalities, and people with a family history of diabetes or obesity should have their livers examined on a regular basis. We're also seeing a lot of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in teenagers. It is sufficient to perform a simple ultrasound or a liver function test.

The cause of this condition is a deficiency in anti-oxidants as well as a micronutrient deficiency. Consumption of junk food increases the risk of nutritional insufficiency. Some weight-loss treatments, as well as over-the-counter hair and skin remedies, might cause liver damage, especially in teens.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease has increasingly become a major worry, as per doctors, and is an independent risk factor for heart disease. As per physicians, fatty liver can be discovered early and totally healed. However, in the early stages of liver disease, there are no symptoms.

Dr. Joy Varghese, Gleneagles Global Health City's Director of Hepatology stated that fatty liver affects about one person in every family today. It has considered an independent risk element for cardiac disorders, similar to diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and cholesterol, and a serious worry worldwide. His main concern is cardiac problems caused by fatty liver, which is detected by ultrasonography in many patients, especially the younger ones.

Meanwhile, doctors have recommended making lifestyle adjustments to help reverse fatty liver, which can be totally reversed if caught early enough. Regular periodic health check-ups are recommended at the age of 40 or earlier if you are at risk.