Ex-Minister's son held for hijacking truck

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin rural police have arrested Gnanaraj Jebasingh, 38, and six of his accomplices after they hijacked a truck carrying 16.5 tonnes of cashew nuts meant for export to Tokyo from Tuticorin port.

Gnanaraj Jebasingh is the son of S.T. Chellapandian, former minister for Labour in the Jayalalithaa cabinet (2011-2016). Police said that a truck carrying 16.5 tonnes of cashew nuts worth Rs 1.2 crore was being transported from the factory at Killiyur in Kanniyakumari district and was heading towards Tuticorin port to be shipped to Tokyo.

The gang, according to police has been following the truck since it left Kanniyakumari and when it reached Deivaseyalapuram, the gang intercepted the vehicle and abducted the driver Hari at knife-point. The gang later drove away the truck containing cashew.

The owner of the vehicle came to know that his consignment was hijacked and lodged a complaint at the Puduckottai police station. Tuticorin police led by ASP, Chandeesh gave a chase to the vehicle and found the driver Hari abandoned on the way.

The truck's nameplate was changed and police found that an orange-coloured MUV was following the truck since it left the Vasavapuram check post. Police team identified the number of the MUV and found the number of its owner and tracked his mobile phone and apprehended Gebasingh at Namakkal at an eatery on Saturday morning.

ASP while speaking to media said that Gebasingh claimed that they were innocent but later admitted to the crime and the truck was found 25 km away at a secluded place. (IANS)