Five Police Personnel Transferred For Participating In A Beauty Pageant In Tamil Nadu
- Five police officers including a Special Assistant Inspector of Police in Tamil Nadu were transferred as a result of their participation in a beauty competition.
- This transfer order was issued by Nagapattinam District Superintendent of Police Jawagar.
Officials on Friday said that five police officers including a Special Assistant Inspector of Police in Tamil Nadu were transferred as a result of their participation in a beauty competition.After the staff members walked the ramp in a beauty pageant, the Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police issued the transfer orders.
Renuka, Ashwini, Nithyaseela, and Sivanesan are the four police officers who will be transferred and except them the Special Assistant Inspector Subramanian, who was previously employed at Sembanarkovil Police Station will also be transferred. This transfer order was issued by Nagapattinam District Superintendent of Police Jawagar.More information regarding this issue is awaited, reported NDTV.