Five Police Personnel Transferred For Participating In A Beauty Pageant In Tamil Nadu

Officials on Friday said that five police officers including a Special Assistant Inspector of Police in Tamil Nadu were transferred as a result of their participation in a beauty competition.After the staff members walked the ramp in a beauty pageant, the Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police issued the transfer orders.



Renuka, Ashwini, Nithyaseela, and Sivanesan are the four police officers who will be transferred and except them the Special Assistant Inspector Subramanian, who was previously employed at Sembanarkovil Police Station will also be transferred. This transfer order was issued by Nagapattinam District Superintendent of Police Jawagar.More information regarding this issue is awaited, reported NDTV.

According to sources, a private organisation hosted a beauty pageant last Sunday in Sembanarkovil in the Mayiladuthurai district, and actress Yashika Anand attended as a special invitee and opened the competitions.

The organisers unexpectedly asked the on-duty police officers to take part in the ramp walk, and five officers from the Sembanarkoil police station complied. However, the footage of the police officers at the concert went viral and received a lot of unfavourable comments. According to sources in the SP's office, the security officers on duty enthusiastically accepted what the organisers suggested, but it constituted a breach of duty and required transfer. All five members of the police force have been told to report to work right away. The following day, the news about this quickly gained popularity in the media.