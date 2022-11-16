Four Nabbed In Chennai For Kidnapping Businessman

A four-person gang responsible for the kidnapping of a businessman, 45, was apprehended by the Kancheepuram police on Tuesday. The merchant was recognised as Jai Ganesh from Kancheepuram's Ayyampettai Village. He was en route to the Ayyampettai bus stop on Tuesday to drop off his three girls at school.

According to the police, a four-person gang waylaid Jai Ganesh's bike at around 8 am and abducted him in front of his astonished daughters. P P Julieus Caesar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram stated that police located the vehicle based on intelligence and CCTV footage. The incident happened at 8 am, and by 8:15 am, his phone had been turned off. The staff were informed of the car's position, and the group was apprehended in 20 minutes.

According to a senior officer, traffic officer Dhanasekar saw the car when it passed the signal close to the Kancheepuram bus stop. He shattered the side glass in an effort to slow down the car when it brushed past him. Autorickshaw drivers and other drivers blocked the road and halted the automobile after they saw what was happening. The suspects, Mahesh, Giribabu, Chandrasekar, and Chandrababu, were apprehended by the police force. There was a case filed.

As per the police, Jai Ganesh borrowed Rs 3 crore from a private loan company two years ago after conducting an initial investigation. According to the police, Ganesh had invested the funds in an MLM scheme, suffered a significant loss, and kept evading requests to return the funds. He further added that the group then made the decision to recover the money, stayed put in Kancheepuram for three days, and insisted that Jai Ganesh sign documents transferring property into their name. Ganesh was kidnapped when he refused. After being shown in court, all four suspects were remanded in custody.