Girl From Tami Nadu Killed Herself Alleging Abuses And Forceful Conversation

A 17-year-old girl student in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district died on Wednesday, just days after she committed suicide, claiming mistreatment including abuses and trying to attempt her family into christian.



After the girl's death, an unverified video has surfaced in which she claims the abuse by her hostel warden was caused by her family's failure to convert to Christianity. The footage could not be independently verified. In the video, the girl is been heard saying that they asked her father and herself to switch into Christianity two years ago. They claimed they would take care of her education. 'Perhaps,' she responded in response to a particular inquiry about whether she was singled out for not converting.

The girl's parents have also requested an investigation into the charges of conversion.On January 9, the higher secondary student attempted to commit suicide and died on January 19th. Following on the girl's assertions that she was compelled to clean the hostel in addition of doing administration and upkeep chores, the hostel warden was detained under the Juvenile Act and triggering clauses for permitting suicide.

According to police, neither the girl nor her family had expressed any concerns about the suspected conversion. Ms Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni, SP Thanjavur stated that her lawsuit, her statement to the Judicial Magistrate, and her deathbed declaration were all video recorded. She made no reference to conversion. Her parents didn't say anything about it, either. We are presently examining this complaint also.

Officials are also looking for the person who shot the video in order to confirm its validity and the reason for its dissemination. The identify of the underage girl has been disclosed. The official remarked that it is a transgression.

Furthermore, state BJP President K Annamalai, who also uploaded the little girl's video on Twitter, has demanded a thorough inquiry and the arrest of those involved. Mr Annamalai, who described conversion as a quickly spreading deadly weed, urging the state government to suppress it.