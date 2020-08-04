Goddess in Tamil Nadu temple decked with rupee notes worth Rs 3.5 lakh
Highlights
The Yellaiamman temple at Kumananchavadi near Poonamallee, at the outskirts of Chennai has an annual festival coinciding with the Tamil month of Aadi
Tamil Nadu: The Yellaiamman temple at Kumananchavadi near Poonamallee, at the outskirts of Chennai has an annual festival coinciding with the Tamil month of Aadi. The corona scare has impacted the festivities like everything else but the devotees were determined not to let a break hamper their traditional celebrations.
Despite a low-key one, the devotional traditions were adhered to and as a bonus, the inner premises of the temple till the sanctum sanctorum were decorated with new rupee notes of the denominations of 20,50,100,500, a bonus attraction, says Dina Thanthi. Of course, there were safeguards in place and volunteers were positioned to see none steals a note or two from the temple.
