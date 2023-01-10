Government In Tamil Nadu Passes An Order For Appointing Teachers

To sanction vacancies in government schools, the Tamil Nadu government has approved the employment of temporary teachers. The government released Rs 109.91 crore for their compensation. Included in this are the 4,989 educators who will be hired this school year by school management committees (SMCs).



There will be 14,019 temporary teachers in government schools after this appointment—4,989 secondary grade teachers, 5,154 BT assistants, and 3,896 PG instructors.

The learning process of students in all disciplines has been impacted by the fact that teachers were not appointed after 2013–14 through direct recruitment. In light of this, the government has permitted the recruitment of temporary teachers to fill approximately 5,000 secondary school teaching positions until permanent instructors are selected by the TRB. SMCs, which were rebuilt in government schools all over the state last year, would be used to recruit the temporary instructors.

The government approved the employment of 1,474 PG teachers in 2018–19, 2,449 PG teachers in 2019–20, and 2,774 PG teachers in 2021–22, as per the G.O. Although, the Teachers' Recruitment Board only filled around 2,800 of these PG teacher openings.

Moreover, a letter from the elementary education directorate dated May 5, 2022, states that there are 4,989 secondary grade teaching openings. In Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, and Salem, the majority of these openings are located.

