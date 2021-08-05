Government Students Would be Given Reservation For More Professional Courses

AIADMK government's 7.5 percent reservation in admission to medical courses for government school students will be extended to professional degrees such as engineering, agriculture, fisheries, veterinary medicine, and law. The DMK government declared on Wednesday that the formergovernment's 7.5 percent reservation in admission to medical courses for government schoolwill be extended to professional degrees such as engineering, agriculture, fisheries, veterinary medicine, and law.



Educationists applauded the initiative, but they believe the government should also take steps to raise awareness about professional courses and build the needed facilities in public schools.

MK Stalin, agreed that legislation establishing the quota will be tabled during the State Assembly's upcoming Budget session on August 13. The Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister, agreed that legislation establishing the quota will be tabled during the State Assembly's upcoming Budget session on August 13.

The judgment was based on a report presented by the Justice D Murugesan Commission, which was established by the State government on June 15 to evaluate, assess, and analyze the reasons for low representation of government school students in professional courses, as well as to suggest remedial measures to address the problem.

DMK government after seizing power, as they discovered there was a low representation of government school pupils in professional courses in the state. The commission was established as one of the first actions taken by theafter seizing power, as they discovered there was a low representation of government school pupils in professional courses in the state.

Following that, on July 21, the commission released its report, which suggested providing government school pupils priority status in admission to such courses.

As per sources, the committee submitted an 84-page report to the Chief Minister after analyzing the data offered by the Chief Educational Officers, in which it stated that approximately 2% of government school students were acknowledged to Anna University and less than 10% to State-run engineering colleges.

Educationist Prince Gajendra Babu said that students in government schools have the potential and willingness to pursue many professional courses and excel in them, but they are unable to progress leading to a shortage of exposure and awareness about other job options. They will gain much-needed exposure as a result of the 7.5 percent reservation.

However, th e measure, according to PK Ilamaran, president of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Association, will improve the motivation of government school students. Private school officials, on the other hand, believe the decision would further reduce seat availability and raise competition.