Governor Ravi's Statement On NEET Has Enraged DMK

The ruling DMK severely rebuked Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's remark on the National Eligibility and Entrance Test on Saturday, claiming that if he tried to pursue politics with a big brother mindset, he would fail.

Ravi's powers were questioned at times, according to the DMK's Tamil daily 'Murasoli,' pointing to criticisms levelled against him while he was Governor of Nagaland. Ravi's reference to NEET in his Republic Day Address was cited by the ruling party mouthpiece as an attempt to 'graze' the citizens of Tamil Nadu's self-respect. Since the entire state opposes the test for medical admissions except for a few 'Sanghis,' the DMK organ wondered if it was fair for Ravi to mention appearing to defend NEET that the enrollment of government school pupils in state-run medical colleges has risen.

According to the write-up in Saturday's publication, the fate of the Bill enacted in September 2021 is unknown.

Governor Ravi must first recognise that Tamil Nadu is unlike other states, and that people residing in perhaps the most rural villages have political understanding. Ravi would bring reputation to the post he holds if he 'understands Tamil Nadu and its history clearly' before expressing his views.

Ravi should clarify if it was reasonable to avoid commenting on the pending Bill by citing legal complexities. According to the DMK press, the TN Assembly represents around 7 crore Tamil people, and the Bill was passed by the House.

In his Republic Day message, the Governor said that the urgent necessity of the hour is to improve the quality of education in our public schools. The unfavourable difference in educational outcomes between public and private schools is concerning. The impoverished cannot afford to send their children to pricey private schools. Their only option is to enrol in government schools.

Ravi expressed that prior to the implementation of NEET, only 1% of students from government schools were admitted to government medical colleges. This figure has increased dramatically as a result of the affirmative action of 7.5 percent reservation for government school students. During the previous AIADMK government, the 7.5 percent reservation was implemented.