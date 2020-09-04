Govt offices in Tamil Nadu to function on Saturday

From the Unlock 4.0 schedule announced on September 1, it was evident that the government was keen on ensuring better attendance and real-time working in its various government offices.

To ensure this, an announcement was made on Friday that the government offices across the State would remain open on Saturdays too to ensure 100 per cent staff attendance. This is to be initiated till December.

Already, the State has planned to resume transport services across its districts from September 7 and six special trains are also to be run to enable better movement of people and goods.

The spread of Covid-19 cases continues to be a cause for concern, as Chennai seems to be controlled its spike while many other districts have begun seeing a hike.