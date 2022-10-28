Head Missing From 12-Year-Old Girl's Grave In Tamil Nadu After It Was Dug Up

When a 12-year-old girl's family visited a burial site in Chengalpet on Wednesday morning for a ceremony, they discovered the dirt had been dug up and the girl's skull was missing—13 days after her passing. They've reported the theft to the Sithamur police station because they think it might have been the result of a black magic spell.

On October 5, Krithika, a student in Class VI, was playing outside her home in Chithiravadi when a deteriorating electric pole that was being looked to by a guy fell on her. She was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where she passed away on October 14 after first being taken to Chengalpet Government Hospital. After the funeral services on October 15, the body was interred in a cemetery.

The cemetery was dug up and the area covered in lemons and turmeric when the family discovered it on Wednesday morning as they were getting ready for a ceremony. The girl's head was missing from the body when the grave was fully excavated by the police, together with representatives from the tax department and the government hospital. The head was eliminated from the body after it was buried, according to the doctors at Chengalpet Government Hospital who performed an autopsy on the body after the authorities had sent it there.

As a result, authorities opened an investigation and are searching for the perpetrators who damaged the grave. They are also looking into the possibility of black magic involvement, as several locals speculated the skull may have been used for a "special puja" during Tuesday's partial solar eclipse.