Health Minister In Tamil Nadu Urge People To Wear Masks As Slight Covid Cases Rise

In light of the recent increase in cases, Tamil Nadu's health minister Ma Subramanian encouraged the public to follow Covid-19 guidelines, which include donning masks in public areas. The state reported a total of 40 positive cases as of Tuesday.

Covid-19 procedure in public areas when there is a sizable gathering. The minister added that although there had been a drop in instances during the previous few months, it has now started to rise once more. They have often emphasised the need to adhere toprocedure in public areas when there is a sizable gathering.

Minister Subramanian remarked on Wednesday that the state's special fever camps, which were established last week, are operating quickly. According to him, the health department has established 476 mobile medical clinics that actively treat individuals including students and residents of far-flung areas. Almost 1,000 similar camps have been set up throughout the state in the previous four days, according to Subramanian.

The state health department on Tuesday released recommendations for the prevention and management of influenza-like disease or seasonal flu in response to the increase in fever cases in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, according to data published on Wednesday by the Union health ministry, the number of Covid cases each day in India reached above 600 after 117 days, while the number of active cases rose to 4,197.